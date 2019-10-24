Hundreds of workers at Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, waited for their turn at the corridor leading to the ministry’s IPPIS office as the deadline approaches.

Some of them lamented that they had been coming for revalidation and registration into the system for days but had yet to be registered because the process was slow.

They expressed the fear that they could be left out of October salary payment unless the IPPIS office in the ministry engaged more staff to attend to workers before Buhari’s deadline expired.

Buhari had, during the 2020 budget presentation at the National Assembly on October 8, ordered the stoppage of payment of salaries of civil servants, who failed to register for the IPPIS by the end of October (this month).

According to the President, the directive is part of efforts to manage personnel cost to fight corruption and save billions of naira.

A worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “I have been coming here since last week but I have yet to be attended to. I left work in my office to do this and with the end of the month approaching, I may not collect salary according to the President’s directive.

“We need more staff at the IPPIS office so that more workers can be attended to within a short time than what we are currently witnessing.”

A female civil servant also said, “I got here at 8 am, but I have not been attended to. It is 2 pm now.”