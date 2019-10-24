Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at Nigerian church leaders for speaking evil of the founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua despite caring for the poor.

Fani-Kayode said the greatest threat to the Church today was the threat from within, saying that rivalry, pettiness, envy, jealousy and deceit, among Church leaders had been the greatest weakness of the church.

“The greatest threat to the Church today is the threat from within. Rivalry, pettiness, envy, jealousy and deceit amongst Church leaders is our greatest weakness.

“How many Church leaders do as much for the poor as T.B.Joshua? Yet some of them still choose to speak ill of him.

“It is not about building big churches and universities, having massive congregations and buying private jets: it is about encouraging, empowering, inspiring, helping and supporting the poor, the weak, the vulnerable, the rejected, the dejected, the wretched and the afflicted,” he tweeted.

