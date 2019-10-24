The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said that the completion of the realignment of its Nsukka Township 11KV feeder has led to improved electricity supply to Nsukka and its environs to 18 hours daily.

The Head of Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

Ezeh noted that electricity consumers in the area, including commercial banks and hoteliers, now enjoyed reliable and steady supply during their active time (between 6 am and 5 pm).

According to him, the new development has tremendously reduced the customers’ expenses on diesel and generator maintenance.

“The recent effort is coming on the sidelines of EEDC’s commitment towards improving the socio-economic state of the South-East region,” he said.

Ezeh urged electricity consumers to safeguard all electricity installations in their neighbourhood and assured them of EEDC’s commitment to reliable and improved service delivery.

The EEDC spokesman recalled that late last year, the company invested in its network in Nsukka to improve the quality of service to customers by constructing additional feeders.

He listed the new feeders to include the UNN 33KV, Orba 33KV and Wilson 11KV feeders.

“This significantly improved power supply to customers in the area, resulting in the de-loading of Eha Amufu 33KV line,” he said.

Eze said that the company equally completed and commissioned major projects in Imo and Ebonyi a few months ago.

“EEDC is appealing to customers to reciprocate these investments by paying their electricity bills and desisting from acts such as energy theft, meter bypass and vandalism, which impact negatively on the company’s operations.

“Our customers that are unmetered should embrace the ongoing Meter Asset Provider metering scheme to get pre-paid meters installed in their buidings,” he said.