The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has urged operators in the oil and gas sector to adhere strictly to the global best practices in the operation of their businesses.

Mr. Antai Asuquo, the Operations Controller, Warri Zonal Office of the DPR, gave the advice on Thursday at the regulatory agency’s “Annual Tripartite Regulatory Meeting” in Warri.

The meeting was held among the DPR, the Oil and Gas Producing Companies, Rig Operators and Oil Field Servicing Companies.

The aim was to brainstorm and chart a way forward to improve operations in the oil and gas sector.

Addressing the participants, Asuquo urged the operators to always comply with the rules and regulations of the agency, saying that they were partners in progress.

He admonished them to obey the environmental safety rules and also ensure that their equipment were functional at optimal to prevent hazards.

Asuquo said that contractors without the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit (OGISP) of the appropriate category would not be awarded any contract irrespective of its size.

He advised the operators to take as a priority the location for the preparation for drilling.

“The location should be made conducive for the operations, especially during the rainy season. The location should be protected from pollution, contamination and destruction.

“All necessary permits such as Environmental and Radioactive must be available during drilling operations.

“DPR will continue to review drilling rigs and the associated processes/operations using extant petroleum regulations,” Asuquo said.

The controller said that the lack of induction video would lead to the suspension of operating licenses.

Asuquo assured the operators that DPR was committed to the timely, transparent and prompt release of their operating licenses.

He also said that the regulatory agency was committed to the mandatory consultation and resolution of disputes.

Asuquo added that DPR would continue to encourage and support the deployment of technology in the operation in the oil and gas sector.

He, however, advised the participants to put into practice the deliberations to move their companies forward.

Also, Mr. Olumide Adigun, who spoke on behalf of the Ocean Deep Drilling ESV Nigeria Limited (ODENL), said that the company had maintained one million man-hours without recording injury.

Adigun also said that the company has a dedicated and experienced team of personnel built within a short period to activate the rigs.

“We have committed and experienced maintenance team and we have only had a minimal failure.

“Our challenges, however, included the unpredicted delay with customs clearance processing of rig spare parts.

“Also, the struggle to meet up with the 30 days onboard limit by the DPR,” he said.

Adigun appealed for the upward review of the 30 days on-board limit.

In another development, Mr. Simon Oseloka, representative of OES Energy Services, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines that the meeting was timely.

According to him, the contractors wanted business, the field operators were looking for a harmonious relationship, while the DPR was also seeking for synergy.

“DPR should look into our challenges,” Oseloka said.

Some of the participants included representatives from Harlin Bourtin, Schlumberger, Shell Nigeria Exploration, and Production Company (SNEPCo) among others.