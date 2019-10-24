Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke is expecting a baby with his 20 year old girlfriend really soon in the United States.

Kemi Olunloyo broke the news on her social media page, congratulating Davido whose fiancée, Chioma just had a baby boy.

OBO earlier this week, had his fair share of baby drama when two ladies called him out for impregnating one of them.

After the ”Risky” crooner threatened to arrest the girls, they later came out to apologise, stating it was a joke.

Read Olunloyo’s post below:

So happy for #BabaOlowo Deji Adeleke expecting a baby soon with his girlfriend. This lovely young lady in her late 20’s has been sent to America🇺🇸 to coop like Chioma cooped in UK. Davido gets double joy. New baby & new sibling in 12 mos. For the baba ke! A new OBO👶🏾🍼 on the way. Prince Ned Nwoko and Ooni of Ife Kabiyesi oya now. Babies need to be pumped out for the visionary year 2020

