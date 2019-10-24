Nigerian singer Davido might set another groundbreaking record on popular video streaming platform, YouTube, following the release of his latest music video project titled “Risky.”

Davido left his music lovers and critics surprised after he made a new version of one of his old freestyle session that was heavily criticised for poor arrangement and not being melodious.

In a recent development, Davido announced a collaboration with Jamaican singer Popcaan, and it turned out they were both working on his old freestyle.

Davido announced the release of the music single on Wednesday, October 23, and also accompanied it with a fresh video.

Prior to the release of the song, Davido tweeted: “What you all laughed at !! You will dance to !!#RISKY.”

A song that he was dragged and doubted for after he visited Tim Westwood TV several years ago has now gathered 617k views and still counting after it was posted 18 hours ago.