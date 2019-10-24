The Federal Government has upgraded Anambra State College of Agriculture to a full-fledged polytechnic, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, Anambra Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science, and Technology, has said.

Obiekezie spoke on Thursday in Awka, while defending her ministry’s 2020 budget before the State House of Assembly Committee on Tertiary Education.

She said that the ministry started pursuing accreditation since 2017.

“After many months of engagement, I am pleased to announce to you that the Federal Government through the National Board for Technical Education, has approved and accredited the Anambra State Monotechnic, Mgbakwu, to a full-fledged polytechnic.’’

She said that the school used to be Anambra State College of Agriculture, until January 2017, when Gov. Willie Obiano approved the upgrade and charged the ministry to ensure it becomes a full-fledged polytechnic.

“With this accreditation, the school is expected to expand and build new manpower capacity to meet the growing dynamics of the time, as well as prepare for the expected growth of the workforce.”

The Chairperson, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche, described education as key to the success and development of the individual and the society.

She commended the ministry for getting the accreditation and stressed the need for a high standard of learning in the polytechnic.

“The House Committee will continue to promote tertiary education through positive legislation.

“We will carry out oversight functions to ensure that policies that will promote a high standard of learning in our institutions are implemented,’’ Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche said.