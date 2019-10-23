Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced deliberation on a bill to make banditry and kidnapping a capital offence in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive bill was tabled at plenary by the House Leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara, on Wednesday.

He urged the lawmakers to accelerate the passage of the bill to enhance peace and stability in the state.

Dosara noted that the bill came at the right time when the administration of Gov. Bello Matawalle was working hard to provide lasting solutions to the security crisis facing the state.

Alhaji Aliyu Danjibga (PDP-Tsafe West), who seconded the motion, urged the lawmakers to accept the bill, adding that it was in line with the assembly’s commitment to ensure peace and stability in the state.

The Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya directed the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero to present copies of the bill to all the members for scrutiny.

He said deliberations on the bill will commence fully in two weeks.