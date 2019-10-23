Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Chairman, Goni Ibrahim has announced the adoption of Hausa language as the medium of instruction for public primary schools in the state.

The SUBEB chairman who was represented at the Master Trainers workshop for teachers in Bauchi by Sama’ila Machina the Director Social Mobilization of the board said they adopted Hausa as the medium of instruction in schools to enhance learning through the use of mother tongue and also to eradicate illiteracy.

Also making a clarification at the event organized by the board in collaboration with World Bank and Northern Education Initiative (NEI Plus), Goni said only primary 1-3 pupils will be taught with Hausa language under the new scheme.