US Talk host phenom, Wendy Williams has dealt some sarcastic blows on Duchess Meghan Markle after Markle’s recent interview in which she complained about UK tabloid intrusion in her life and husband’s.

Meghan said in the interview that went viral: “When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My U.S. friends were happy because I was happy. But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because, ‘The British tabloids will destroy your life,’” the Duchess said, before adding she “didn’t get it.”

Wendy on Tuesday on her show disagreed with Meghan, sarcastically saying Meghan knew what she was getting into:

“Yes you did. You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

Wendy then said Meghan‘s British friends were probably actually “some hating ass girlfriend…Or Meghan‘s lying to try and get sympathy, for us to give her sympathy.”

“Harry and Meghan have nothing to lose by moving to America. Why not? Move to America and live part time in Africa like you want to do,” Wendy continued. “You have to still go back to England. Have a place in all three places. Have a mansion in Malibu, a big hut — I’ve never been to Africa, I don’t know — a big hotel or wherever you’re gonna live in Africa and then have your royal palace place in England.”

“I like them, but her there’s something about her, you know what I’m saying?” Wendy added.

“And you know what girl, Meghan, Meghan don’t be surprised at the paparazzi are everywhere. Of course, because you’re now a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on ‘Suits,’ we didn’t even know who you were except when you came for employment here at Wendy and wanted to be one of our runway models.”

“Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl!” Wendy concluded.