U.K. police have revised their theories about a truck found WSednesday in southeast England with 39 bodies inside, saying it traveled from Belgium to England, not from Ireland as they said earlier

Essex police said Wednesday that their earlier statement that the truck went from Ireland to Wales was incorrect. They now say it went from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in England via a ferry.

The 39 people were found dead early Wednesday at an industrial park in southeast England. Details about the victims have not been released except that one was a teenager.

The 25-year-old driver of the truck, who was from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said the tractor-trailer truck has a Bulgarian registration.

The Swedish-made Scania truck is registered in Bulgaria’s Black Sea port city of Varna to a company owned by a woman from Ireland, the ministry said.

The bodies were found overnight Wednesday in the town of Gray’s, east of London. The deaths are suspected to be a tragic case of human trafficking from the way the bodies were jammed into the truck.