A good night’s work for Liverpool in Belgium ends in a commanding victory.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck two long-range goals – his first strikes since April 2018 – to put the Reds into a two-goal lead.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah further added to the scoreline, though Genk had something to cheer when Nigerian striker Stephen Odey grabbed a late consolation.

Liverpool now sit second on the table with six points and a point behind Napoli.