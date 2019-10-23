Honorable Oladipo Afolabi has honoured RRS Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tunji Disu, with a 3-day workshop on basic life support for RRS operatives.

The workshop which was basically on how to revive someone in distress like collapse, cardiac arrest and other emergency cases saw medical experts dishing out lectures one to an audience of RRS operatives.

Dr Alabi Busuyi, who led the medical team on how to revive a cardiac arrest patient practically demonstrated the procedure to the delight of all.

Another instructor, Mr Anakwe Ugochukwu, who explained how a boxer collapsed during a training section and was revived using the method, stressed that basic life support was needed in an emergency situation such as building collapse and fire outbreaks amongst others.

One of the participants ASP Enejere J.A said he learnt and gained a lot from the workshop and promised he would put it into practice whenever such occasion arose.

On his part, Hon Oladipo Afolabi, said he was happy to honor “the pragmatic crime burster DCP Disu, who had made Lagos State a conducive environment for residents to stay.”

He added that since his resumption as RRS commander, the state had become more peaceful, urging him to continue the good work.

Disu thanked Hon Afolabi for the workshop and for finding him worthy of the honor and promise to continue to make sure that Lagosians sleep with their two eyes closed.

He used the occasion to warn criminals still in Lagos to steer clear of the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again warn any criminal still in Lagos state to either quit his or her criminal activities in the state or relocate elsewhere as my men will find and fish them out”.