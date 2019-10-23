By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian indigenous rap prodigy, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru, widely known as Reminisce has gotten his first nomination for the 2019 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA.

Reminisce will be slugging it out with veteran actor, Kanayo .O. Kanayo and four others in the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ category.

The rapper has been nominated in the category for his role as ‘Makanaki’ in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ while Kanayo is nominated for his role as ‘Chief Otuekong’ in Tope Oshin’s ‘Up North’.

Both films, which were released in December 2018, will compete with other films in the category that has other actors from other parts of Africa.

Also joining Reminisce and Kanayo in the category are Jarrid Geduld for his role as ‘Abie’ in ‘Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story;’ Zolisa Xaluva for his role as ‘Wyatt Earp’ in ‘Sew the Winter to my Skin;’ Kobina Amissah-Sam as ‘Kwabina’ in ‘The Burial of Kojo;’ and Bucci Franklyn as ‘Dagogo’ in ‘Knockout Blessing’.

In 2018, Reminisce and another Nigerian rapper IllBliss made their debut in a movie by featuring in Kemi Adetiba’s blockbuster, ‘King of Boys’. Their performance wowed cinema audience, hence, winning over new fans from the movie world.

Reminisce admitted that he almost abandoned his role in King of Boys because of Sobowale’s skillfulness on set.

The 2019 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, will hold in Lagos on Sunday, October 27, 2019.