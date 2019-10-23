The Police in Niger have arrested one Victor John for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in Kontagora town in the state.

The commnad’s spokesman, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, told newsmen in Minna on Wednesday that John, 32, committed the act in Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government.

He said that the suspect lured the 13-year-old egg hawker into a room in a bakery with N200, where he sexually abused her.

Abubakar said that further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of 15 other suspects for alleged abuse of two minors in the town.

He said that the suspects specialised in sexually abusing minors, particularly hawkers of between ages 12 and 13.

He mentioned those arrested to include Usman Abdullahi, 30, Usman Magaji, 29, Bello Sardauna, 49, and Auwal Ibrahim, 35.

Others are Danladi Auwal, 30 years, Usman Abdullahi, 27 years , Tukur Abubakar, 25 years , Zaiyanu Buhari , 22 years, Ibrahim Taila, 37 years, Buhari Abubakar , 35 yeard.

Samaila Yusuf, 25 years, Bello Umar, 35 years, Hassam Umar, 30 years, Yusuf Abdullahi, 25 years, Abubakar Aliyu, 45 years, all of Chadan Daji Arra, Kontagora Local Government Area.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime, while the victims had been handed over to Child Rights Agency for counseling.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court very soon.