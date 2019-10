Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, clocked 50 today, on the 23rd of October, 2019.

The Nigerian stand-up comedian took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his graceful self.

He captioned one of the pictures with “It’s a happy day… it’s my 50th birthday today. I thank God for His love and mercy… and for surrounding me with an awesome family, friends, and fans. Pls say a little prayer for me today”.

Happy Birthday Okey Bakassi