National Universities Commission (NUC) says it will convert Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, into a conventional university to enable it to run other programmes.

Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, the Chairman, Committee for the review of law establishing the university made this known in Abuja on Tuesday while presenting the report of the committee.

Ribadu said that the conversion would enable the university to run programmes offered in other universities, especially medical courses, to produce more doctors.

According to Ribadu, a bill has been presented to the 7th Assembly by Sen. Aisha Ahmed, representing Yola North “but did not see the light of the day.

“The establishment of the college of medical sciences which we have seen in the present law has not precluded the university from offering medical sciences so they could start medical sciences.

“The 7th Assembly raised the issue on the floor of the house but it did not see the light of the day.

“But it has now been resuscitated in the senate, following a meeting between the Executive Secretary of the commission, Senate President and other stakeholders.

“The committee was therefore set up as fallout of that meeting and the impact will be great on the education sector.

“This is because if the National Assembly approves the new law establishing the university, it will be in a position to offer other conventional programmes that are run in other universities.’’

Ribadu explained further that if the bill was passed, it would go a long way in increasing the number of doctors in the country.

This also, he said, would impact positively on Adamawa, as the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yola would be upgraded to a University Teaching Hospital.

“Right now, FMC Yola serves neighbouring states and countries like Cameroun but if upgraded, it would enhance the health of the people of the northern region.

“Also, access to medical education and other branches and programmes within the university will be there for students in the region and the whole country,’’ he said.

On the financial implication, Ribadu said the cost would run to about N10.6 billion.

He added that it would also cost the FMC N6.4 billion to be upgraded to a teaching hospital and called on Adamawa Government to support the initiative.

Meanwhile, Sen. Aisha Ahmed (Adamawa Central) commended the committee for making the report available and asked for its implementation in the next two years.

She assured the NUC and members of the committee of legislative backing to ensure that the recommendations of the committee was implemented.

Sen. Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa North) thanked the committee for making the report available and promised to take it to the next level.

Responding, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of NUC, said the management of the commission would take the report to the Minister of Education and the President for implementation.

Rasheed said the country must begin to reduce the number of Nigerians that go outside the country for medical courses.