The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, is staging a three-Day conference and retreat for those he called “Strategic Officers of the Nigeria Police Force”, beginning from Momday.

The event, tagged “Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century”, will run till 30th October at Jasmine Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

In a statement, the police said the retreat is part of efforts at dissecting the dynamics of crime and forging strong networks toward tackling prevalent and emerging crimes in the country,

The Conference and Retreat will be declared open by the President Buhari.

Expected at the event are local and international policing and security experts, critical stakeholders in internal security management, Deputy-Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Heads of other Strategic Formations/Units of the Nigeria Police Force across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

The 3-Day Conference and Retreat which is being coordinated by the office of the Force Public Relations Officer and Matchmakers Consult International will be hosted and sponsored by the Lagos State Government with support from other stakeholders.

It is the expectation of the IGP that at the end of the Conference and Retreat, Strategic Managers of the Force would have been sufficiently equipped with new policing approaches, guidelines and tools towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes in the country.