A Nigerian Christian Chukwuebuka Okoye and his Filipino cohort were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Las Piñas on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

Agents seized nine packets crystal meth or “shabu” believed to be worth P13.6 million from the suspects, according to Director Joel Plaza of the PDEA National Capital Region.

Also confiscated from the suspects were two cellphone units, a weighing scale, eight identification cards, and the drug-bust money.

The suspects — 28-year-old Okoye and 26-year-old Filipino Anthony Lusay — were arrested on Marcos Alvarez Avenue after a PDEA agent posed as a buyer of the illegal drugs.

Members of the Las Piñas City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit also took part in the operation.

The suspects will face criminal charges in violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

