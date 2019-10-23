A 32-year-old Nigerian, who was previously found guilty of raping a woman, has been accused of raping another in the same week.

On Tuesday, he was charged at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman he met online.

Khaleej Times quoting public prosecution records, said the incident was reported on December 29 last year at Al Barsha police station.

The defendant, who works as a jewellery designer, went to meet the complainant, a Ukrainian, in a cab. He then took her to his flat, where he allegedly forced her inside “after threatening to inject her with a shot”, according to public prosecution records. He then allegedly raped her repeatedly at knifepoint.

The 33-year-old complainant said the accused raped her again four times the next day and then told her to leave.

The defendant had been convicted of raping another woman (a 53-year-old Serbian) 20 times in an incident that was reported on January 4 this year. He was sentenced to one year in jail and deportation in that case.

According to prosecution records, the two women are not related.

The trial will continue on November 3.