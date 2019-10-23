Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has described the death of his father-in-law, Alhaji Salisu Ali, as a big loss to his immediate family, Katsina State, Nasarawa State and the nation.

“The deceased showed love to the people who live in his domain, irrespective of their tribe, religious inclination and in spite of these he was a Godly father who had the interest of his people at heart above any other thing,” Sule said in a statement.

The statement was signed by Yakubu Lamai, Director-General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Wednesday.

The statement said the governor was in Katsina on Wednesday and was accompanied by his counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Masari of Katsina State, to condole with the family of his second wife, Hajiya Farida Sule over the death.

It quoted the governor as saying that his late father-in-law was a committed technocrat, patriotic leader and a de-tribalised Nigerian.

“Though God has His reason for taking him at this point in time, the people of the state have enjoyed his fatherly advice, which will be greatly missed,” Gov. Sule said.

He prayed Allah to grant his soul eternal rest, and to grant members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.