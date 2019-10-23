‘Soapy singer’, Naira Marley has posed with the sling cross-body bag that appeared to have rankled the lawyer representing the EFCC at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday.

The musician on his Instagram page displayed three pictures of himself wearing the bag, with a terse message to his traducer: Only God Can Cancel Me.

Marley entered the dock wearing the bag.

Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC lawyer drew the attention of Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos to the bag and asked the judge to remove the bag from Marley’s possession.

According to Oyedepo, Marley is expected to appear before the court “unfettered”.

Before the court could make any pronouncement, Marley quickly removed the bag.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred an 11-count charge against the musician bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

Also mentioned in the charge is one Yad Isril, who is said to still be at large.

The trial continues today.

The “Am I a Yahoo Boy?” musician, was arraigned on May 20 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, however denied the charges.

Following a bail application by defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), the court had granted Fashola bail in the sum of N2 million with sureties in like sum.