The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday formally relocated to its permanent headquarters, Hajj House, formerly Metro Plaza in Abuja.

According to a tweet by NAHCON, the relocation started a fortnight ago.

The Commission’s new headquarters was acquired in 2017.

While confirming the development, the head of Public Affairs division of NAHCON, Hajiya Fatima Usara, said the new office facility is located at Zakaria Maimalari Street, Central Business District Abuja.

Usara said the facility cost the Commission N2.4 billion representing 97.6 per cent of the total amount while the Federal Government allocated N587 million representing 2.4 per cent.

The amount was raised by NAHCON through savings and internally generated revenue.

Usara also disclosed that member of the board of the commission held a meeting at the new headquarter office to strategies on the operations of the organisation.

”The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Abdullahi Muhammad, the Commissioner Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh and other board members”, NAHCON said.