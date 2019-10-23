The two sisters, Helen and Susan, who in a viral video earlier today accused pop singer, Davido, of impregnating one of them have walked back to say they were pranksters.

The sisters( well we hope they are sisters) made the clarification after the 26-year-old threatened to send them to jail.

According to the ladies, they didn’t expect Nigerians to take the prank serious.

What the ladies said earlier: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2019/10/23/lady-claims-she-is-pregnant-for-davido/

In their new 30 seconds video, the ladies now mock Nigerians as simply crazy to believe their story.

One of the girls, Susan said: Nigeriana, you are seriously mad’.

The other said she was stunned that Nigerians believed them as they were passing a ‘hilarious joke’.