Multi-platinum-selling rapper, Fat Joe has recounted his regret of not giving Eminem a chance early in his career.

Bronx actor with five Grammy nominations to his credit, in a recent interview with 99 Jamz 99.1 FM to discuss his forthcoming album said Eminem gave me his mixtape like six different times but he never listened to them.

“Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times. Everywhere I went was this little white boy and he kept giving me his demo. He was like, ‘Yo, listen to my music, I’m telling you, I’m nice, I’m nice, I’m nice. I didn’t do it and now he’s the biggest guy in the universe,” he disclosed.

He later retweeted an article about his comments, writing: “Biggest mistake of my life.”

Biggest mistake of my life https://t.co/MMBsy3g6ox — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Joe told 99 Jamz that his forthcoming untitled album will drop December 7, while is he is also working on a sitcom as well.

Fat Joe is well known in hip-hop circles for discovering Big Pun, through his Terror Squad imprint

He has also helped discover and propel artists DJ Khaled, Remy Ma. Also, Joe played a role in the early development of the careers of Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, according to him.