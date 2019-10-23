A multiple accident involving five vehicles has claimed one life, with a woman rescued on Otedola Bridge, inward Berger area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, an adult female was rescued from a crushed white Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN involved in the multiple road traffic accident on Wednesday.

LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that one person died in the accident, which involved five vehicles.

He said a yet-to-be identified male adult male driver of the crushed Toyota Hilux lost his life, while a woman trapped in the hilux, by the name, Toyin was rescued.

“The trapped adult female who was rescued alive and extricated by the LASEMA team was handed over to LASAMBUS which administered first aid treatment while ensuring she was lucid all through administration of the treatment before being transferred to the Trauma Centre at the Old Toll Gate at 7up.

“The yet-to-be identified adult male who lost his life in the incident while driving the said Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN had his remains bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU for proper disposal,” he said.

Recovery of the five vehicles involved in the multiple accident, which included a DAF Truck with registration number LSD742 XK (Lagos); Toyota Sienna Space Bus with registration number: NEN 16 XQ (Anambra State); Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Scheme, EPE 679 XT and a bus (OG L112), was coordinated by LASEMA’s Director of Operations, Engineer Akinsanya Olatunde.