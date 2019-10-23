Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has confirmed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will enjoy the new minimum wage.

Dare disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/ allowee Details coming …,” he tweeted.

Dare also said “Next week the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD.”

