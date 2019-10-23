Lagos State Government has said that it has developed and perfected a model for Primary Health Centres, PHCs system revitalization in the state to enhance a sustainable health care delivery and achieve universal health coverage.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this on Wednesday at a Press Parley on the agenda of the Sanwo-Olu led administration in the health sector, noted that the model was anchored on upgrade of existing PHCs, construction of new ones in riverine and hard to reach areas, recruitment of more health workers, strengthening of referral system and human resource development at that level of care amongst others.

He averred that the state government recognised that primary healthcare was the bedrock of healthcare service delivery system worldwide, stressing that the present administration was set to bring quality and efficient health care services closer to the people through effective health care delivery at the primary health care level.

“One of the core policy objectives of the present administration in the health sector is to increase access to health care services through the revitalization of the State’s primary health system, this we are committed to,” Abayomi said.

He added that the present administration was poised to ensuring that the entry point of the State health care system, which is the primary health care centres delivered on its mandate of providing quality basic health care services without any barrier whatsoever, noting that this was in line with the State government’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage.

“We will restructure health care deliveries in our comprehensive Primary Health Centres, renovate and upgrade existing ones as part of the drive to put confidence in the system and increase access to health care services,” he said.

The Commissioner stated further that the success of the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme was largely dependent on the functionality of the primary health care system as the primary health care facilities were the closest to the communities.

He also added that the effectiveness of the primary health care would also go a long way in reducing the pressures on the secondary and tertiary health care facilities.

Abayomi stated that government would not relent on putting in place necessary measures in enhancing best practices in the healthcare system in its drive to achieving universal health care coverage.

He said government remained committed to its obligation to develop, collaborate and execute health related strategies and implement quality health care projects across the state.

The commissioner emphasised the need for collaborations with relevant agencies of government, stakeholders and the private sector with a view to revitalizing the primary healthcare system.

He disclosed further that the present administration, as part of the THEMES mandate had pledged to gradually increase the allocation to health from the present eight percent to 15 percent stressing that this is aimed at achieving a universal Health.

The Commissioner added that the government was putting in place strategies to meet the dynamic health needs of the state being a fast growing city with over 22 million people.