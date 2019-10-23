A lady has claimed that she is pregnant for Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The video that is making rounds on social media shows the allegedly pregnant lady, Susan and her sister Helen.

Helen in the video claimed her sister Susan met Davido at Eko Hotel through one Lati, Davido’s personal assistant.

According to Helen, Susan thought she would be having something serious with Davido after their first meeting. Susan said she has tried to reach out to the singer after she found out she was pregnant but he has refused to answer her.

This news is coming days after Davido and his fiancé Chioma Rowland welcomed their first child together in London.

Meanwhile, Davido has described the pregnancy as ‘audio pregrancy’ and has vowed to ensure the ladies in the viral video end up in prison.

Reacting to the viral video on his Twitter handle, Davido wrote

”Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!”

