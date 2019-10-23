A Kenyan artist, Phoebe Ouma displays the beauty, strength and fashion sense of an African woman with poised flair in her artwork.
Phoebe Ouma, fascinated by African women and the fashion industry often pieces together illustrations.
Maasai necklace: A woman adorned in handmade traditional jewelry from the Maasai tribe in Kenya. As illustrated by Phoebe Ouma
A graduate of fashion design and marketing at the University of Machakos in Kenya, Ouma now recreates designs from brands she finds interesting. She says she’s interested in re-enacting the work of designers who portray African print and culture in ways that non-Africans can relate to.
In an interview with CNN, she said: “I have always been drawing, it is a thing I have been good at”.
Giraffe manor: Nairobi, Kenya, draws people from around the world. This image shows that one can enjoy the safari and Kenyan tea in lovely places around the country. As illustrated by Phoebe Ouma
She became conscious of the need to tell stories of African women when she was in high school.
“I had this folder in high school where I used to keep some of my drawings. Most of my models had white complexions and I didn’t realize I was doing this until someone pointed it out,” she said.
Chai & Changa: Inspired by Khanga fabrics originating from the coastal area of East Africa. Tea (chai) is big in Kenya and here it is used in celebrating beautiful, dark African skin. As illustrated by Phoebe Ouma
In the next few years, Ouma wants to be more present in Africa’s fashion industry, sketching for her favorite designers from across the continent.
“Eventually, I will get to designing clothes full time… but I want my illustrations to tell stories so I watch videos and read books about it so that I can become better,” she said.
