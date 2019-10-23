A Kenyan artist, Phoebe Ouma displays the beauty, strength and fashion sense of an African woman with poised flair in her artwork.

Phoebe Ouma, fascinated by African women and the fashion industry often pieces together illustrations.

A graduate of fashion design and marketing at the University of Machakos in Kenya, Ouma now recreates designs from brands she finds interesting. She says she’s interested in re-enacting the work of designers who portray African print and culture in ways that non-Africans can relate to.

In an interview with CNN, she said: “I have always been drawing, it is a thing I have been good at”.

She became conscious of the need to tell stories of African women when she was in high school.

“I had this folder in high school where I used to keep some of my drawings. Most of my models had white complexions and I didn’t realize I was doing this until someone pointed it out,” she said. In the next few years, Ouma wants to be more present in Africa’s fashion industry, sketching for her favorite designers from across the continent. “Eventually, I will get to designing clothes full time… but I want my illustrations to tell stories so I watch videos and read books about it so that I can become better,” she said.