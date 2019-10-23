Following her movie debut in Hustlers, Grammy award-winning American rapper, songwriter, and actress, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, widely known as Cardi B, will appear in the next instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

The Fast and Furious lead actor, Vin Diesel who has been sending out regular video updates from the set of the movie on Instagram made the news public in a post with the rapper.

The casting news comes a day after it was announced that Latin music star Ozuna will be joining the cast.

The 52-year-old actor revealed in the post that the set was their last day of filming in the U.K, with the actor adding in his caption, ‘Pa mi Gente (For my people) with the hashtags #Fast92020 #Fatherhood.

Cardi B who is currently promoting her Netflix series Rhythm and Flow, where she serves as a judge with T.I. and Chance the Rapper, did not post anything on her social media about her new film role, but when she appeared on Ellen earlier this month, she teased a new role.

When Ellen said, ‘You’re not gonna do that again are you?’ Cardi responded, ‘Oh yes I am. I’m going to film for a movie this month.’

Fast and Furious 9 is set for release on May 22, 2020.