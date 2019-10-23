President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his election victory and expressed optimism that Nigeria-Canada relations will continue to blossom.

Buhari also rejoiced with the Liberal Party of Canada and Canadians generally on the outcome of the Federal election in the country.

Canada and Nigeria are major trading partners, with trade totalling $948.4 million recorded in 2018.

Nigeria and Canada also belong to the Global Counter Terrorism Forum and several other international organisations,

President Buhari said he expects continued relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau across a wide range of shared values and interests.

He hoped that both countries will continue to stand together on issues of peace and security that guarantee a better and more secure world for all.

Buhari recalled the visit of Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, to Nigeria in October 2018. He said it provided an opportunity for Nigeria to appreciate the humanitarian assistance of Canada to civilian populations affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.