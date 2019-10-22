The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will formally arraign alleged pension looter, Abdulrasheed Maina on Friday.

He will be arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 12-count charge, bothering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

Also to be arraigned same day, in same court on a separate but similar charge is his son, Faisal, a student in a university in the UAE.

The EFCC scored a big one against the alleged pesnion looter on Tuesday after Justice Folashade Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja gave an order, authorising the federal government to take over 23 properties belonging to the former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

Justice Ogunbanjo’s forfeiture pronouncement was sequel to the exparte motion, filed by the EFCC, seeking the interim forfeiture of the properties to the Nigerian Government pending the completion of its investigations.

The affected properties are located in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja; Kaduna, Sokoto, and Borno states.

The EFCC application also sought an order of the court to publish a newspaper advertisement on the properties, to enable anyone who has any reason why they should not be forfeited to federal government to indicate with prove of non-forfeiture application.

The EFCC motion was supported by a 30-paragraph affidavit, which it brought pursuant to Section 17, of Anti-Money Laundering Act.