The Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged women to strategically position themselves to take full benefits of government’s programmes.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu gave the advice on Tuesday in Lagos at the 19th National Women’s Conference 2019, organised by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

The Theme of this year’s conference is: ”Unlearn, Learn and Relearn: 21st Century Women’s T.H.E.M.E.S Perspectives/Approach”.

The wife of the governor, who is the Chairperson of COWLSO, said that taking advantage of government’s programmes would ensure the women unlearn, learn and relearn.

”As women, we must strategically position ourselves to take full benefits of the programmes of government.

”To unlearn means to do away with habits that are outdated and as well jettison practices that are against public good and public safety.

”In this 21st century, women must also embrace new ideas and new innovations to be relevant.

”Women must learn to think outside the box and even go a step further to think without the box, to fit into the modern society,” she said.

According to her, Lagos State Government recently launched a couple of programmes in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, in strategic sectors including Health, Environment, Agriculture, Education and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The wife of the Lagos State governor said that the state government launched the Blue Box Programme aimed at deepening waste sorting from source to ensure sustainable environment.

”Our women stand to benefit a lot from this policy in the area of huge opportunities for job creation.

”The initiative is also designed to achieve cleaner, healthier, sustainable and liveable environment.

”Also, the state government launched N4 billion through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSSTF), to empower Lagosians with ingenious business ideas, and in line with the philosophy of giving opportunities to women.

”Fifty per cent of the beneficiaries have been listed to be women.

”Another 10,000 farmers in the state are to benefit from 200 million dollars World Bank facility to be disbursed in partnership with the state government under the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS).

”Out of the 10,000 beneficiaries, 35 per cent has been earmarked to be women, while 10 per cent would go to people with disabilities and youths. These and many more are the initiatives our women can plug into to be empowered economically,” she said.