Tottenham Hotspur shake off poor runs in the premier league to demolish visiting Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side needed to produce a response after they were thrashed 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in their last Group B game and after losing a two-goal lead to draw with Olympiakos in the opening round of matches.

And they secured their first win in emphatic fashion as an early header from Harry Kane and two smart finishes from Son Heung-min gave them a three-goal advantage by half-time.

Red Star, who were backed by a large group of fans despite Uefa restrictions imposed after incidents of racism at a qualifier against HJK Helsinki in July, had no answer as Erik Lamela scored a fourth and Kane added another.

It was a performance and a scoreline to give Pochettino and Spurs a much-needed injection of confidence after their indifferent start to the season, and before Sunday’s daunting visit to Premier League leaders Liverpool, BBC reports.