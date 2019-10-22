South Africa’s cash-strapped national airline, SAA, said on Tuesday it may operate an amended flight schedule following a decision to recall some of its planes to undertake compliance checks in line with regulatory requirements.

South African Airways (SAA) said in Johannesburg that some of the flights would operate later than usual and four flights had been cancelled.

“The airline has combined flights and deployed bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers.

“The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA (South African Civil Aviation Authority) at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT),’’ the airline said in a statement.