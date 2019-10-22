The Sokoto State Government on Tuesday announced plans to establish two additional schools to cater for people with special needs.

Alhaji Umar Ahmad, Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department, Ministry of Education, stated this in Sokoto at a two-day stakeholders forum on progressive taxation.

The event titled “Breaking Barriers, Tax Justice and Gender Responsive Public Service was organised by ActionAid Nigeria.

Ahmad said that the state government decided to establish the schools because of the shortage of schools for people with special needs.

“Currently, we have only one school for persons with special needs in the state; such persons are not allowed admission in other schools.

“As a state, we need to properly address the needs of this category of persons so that they can be adequately trained,” he said.

The director said the state government would ensure adequate provision of infrastructure, equipment and teachers for the effective functioning of the school.

“Our intention is to encourage the enrollment of more pupils with special needs, they are a crucial part of the society,” he said.

Ahmad assured ActionAid Nigeria of the ministry’s support in achieving its tasks in the state.