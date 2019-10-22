A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Akande, has urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to open up the Ojo area of the state by creating more jetties to link communities.

Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, appealed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that as the state government redoubled efforts at opening up waterways to take traffic away from the roads, several communities required to be linked by jetties. According to him, Ojo, as one of the areas connected with the water body, needs more jetties and dredging to take traffic away from the road.

“To ease the movement of the people and make life more abundant, comfortable, meaningful and bearable for people, it is imperative we open up waterways in Ojo to covey as many people as possible.

“We should be able to move this area into modern-day commercial and tourism attraction centres with good water transportation. All the villages and hamlets should be opened up with jetties for more businesses and tourism. We can exploit tourism of this area to boost the economy of the state,” the lawmaker said.

Akande, the Chairman, House Committee of Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, said that the motoring public was going through hardship due to the poor condition of roads in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, had promised to approve a jetty for the University of Lagos, Akoka, once requested by the institution. He also said the government would support the school to build capacity in water transport.

The governor had also on Oct. 11 launched a pilot scheme of UberBoat, which is a service extension from Uber, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government to take traffic away from the road.