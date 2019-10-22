Movie star Nse Ikpe Etim recently clocked 45 and she says there’s no difference in how she feels, except that she’s living life to the fullest.

Nse further disclosed in a very lengthy message to herself that she even forgot it wa October.

She wrote:

I think growing is beautiful once you’re on a journey to self-actualization and constant self-evaluation but my birthdays have become rather normal every year. Not because I don’t get “Prezzies” or throw parties but because it’s a constant reminder of my journey; where I am and where I’m headed possibly.

I really don’t care how long, truly; I care about how well I’ve lived and the things I would have done. Everyday I’m thankful. I don’t look forward to birthdays, it’s funny that I actually forgot it was October and thought we were in November because I blurted it out. I guess I’m just thankful for every single experience and every single person that’s come into my life.

I probably don’t have enough gratitude so I’m just saying thank you. My family and friends are my backbone. I really don’t know how I feel about being 45 by the way; I don’t feel anything, really; just grateful to continue the journey.

I’ve learnt not to take life for granted, that’s my greatest lesson and because of that I live it deliberately, because it’s an amazing gift and I think for where I’m at now, I’m happy that there are people who I’ve affected by my work, and I think that’s one of my greatest joys. I’m grateful for that. That is what helps me to be truly who I am. And yes I might have little deposits of different people inside of me which is okay because I’ve been through all kinds of characters. But Nse is still a little shy inside, Nse would still hurt but Nse will love even when she’s hurt because as I cry so would I laugh because life is indeed too short, and we should maximize each moment and what it brings because we may not have many of them, and these moments all contribute to the robust experience of expressing all of ourselves and being all we can be, so that life doesn’t end in regret and what could have been.

That’s really my philosophy.

#BirthdayBehaviour #TheSilentTsunami #LoveAndLight #NseIkpeEtim #OctoberBaby #FortyFive #FortyFine

Some say I am a strong woman

Some tell me I am a brave woman

Some think I should be more of a woman

Some will tell you I’m a good woman

While some think I’m not much of a woman

Or at all like any woman they ever knew

And that I could be so much more

But all I am is a woman

All I am is my woman

I am the woman I can be

The one I want to be

Not the one I should be, could be, would be

Not so much more, too much like, or nearly so