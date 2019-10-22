By Taiwo Okanlawon

News of the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha surfaced online on Tuesday after controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo first shared the news on her Instagram page. Olunloyo said Mompha was arrested in Abuja after he fled Dubai.

Olunloyo also claimed that the arrest happened four days ago.

Some hours later, the EFCC confirmed the arrest. Twitter and other social media platforms went on fire, with comments comparing his arrest with that of Invictus boss, Obinwanne Okeke, who was arrested in the US in August.

Mompha, a social media celebrity, with about 650,000 followers on Instagram, is often referred to as the king of Nigerian Bureau De Change. Some commenters on Tuesday even said that he had been competing with Canadian rapper Drake, with the way he spent money on luxuries.

Mompha recently acquired the latest Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle viii 2020, claiming he’s the first African in the whole world and in the Middle East to buy the luxury whip.

Some Nigerians said Mompha’s arrest did not come as a surprise with the way he was spending money lavishly and showing off, with source of income questionable.

Here are some of the reactions;

Just relax, do not let Mompha and social media get you into trouble. Legit money does not grow on trees, only for fraudsters, hence Davido's comment. pic.twitter.com/Djv14HoGXw — 👑 OLUWAFIFUNMI 🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRexx) October 22, 2019

I hear Interpol has arrested Instagram 'big boy' Mompha. This is another reason why you shouldn't believe everything you see on the gram. Another reason for you to enjoy your own pace, trust your own journey, work hard and make legit money. pic.twitter.com/mfMaJ5UTIZ — HelenOzor_ (@HelenOzor_) October 21, 2019

How can you trust that Mompha Guy? Nobody knows what he does. Today baba don buy Bentley, tomorrow him don buy Rolls Royce wey Queen Elizabeth Dey use. Instagram life sha 🙆🏼‍♂️ — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) October 22, 2019

i heard Mompha was arrested by Interpol for a $5m fraud… i'm just curious about how these people pull such big scam that money, if you convert ham na 1.8 billion naira ooooo chaiiiiiii — ASPIRIN 💉 ® ❁ (@aspirin_n) October 22, 2019

I have said it before and I’ll still say it again…..I rather die broke than do yahoo….how do you defraud other people and live with it💔💔💔 No conscience at all…. They should use Mompha and Obi to teach other yahoo boys lessons — LONDON used BOYFRIEND(Akan) (@london_used) October 22, 2019

I’ve always said that there’s no way Mompha’s money isn’t dirty. Person wey dey flex on hushpuppi. Change cars like cloth. Always flaunting millions in cash. People wey dey use their mama do ritual sef no do reach like this. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 22, 2019

*Mompha allegedly arrested for fraud* You go "omg can't believe this, guys I look up to bla bla" you're either dumb or an amazing pretender. You can't tell how Mompha, Hush, Joe e.t.c made their bones yet you feign surprise each time you hear they're accused of illegality.

🤡🤡 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 22, 2019

With the way Mompha spend money, even Davido shock 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/O10BEniLU3 — Dat Osas Cruz (@theOsasCruz) October 22, 2019

Had Pablo remained in his biz & influenced the politics of the day, he will still be here.

Had Frank Lucas refused his wife coat that night, the Feds wouldn't have seen him. Mompha & others need to watch lots of organized crime movies.

Stay low, off radar — Michel_231 (@231_michel) October 22, 2019

The next housemate to be evicted from the BigFrauder house is …… Mompha! Hushpuppi: No leave No Transfer! Glory&Clyde: Warrrrrriiiii#gloryosei — Fredrick (@quest_un) October 21, 2019

Just when mompha thought he has escaped interpol, he ran into EFCC not knowing that interpol scare is a bait. By now, the bigwigs at EFCC have started sharing his properties amongst themselves even before they confiscate it. Be cautious, scam is never the way. — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) October 22, 2019

Even if you do Blood money, Ifa can't afford the kind of money that Mompha has. It's almost impossible to tell me there isn't illegal shit involved. Probably laundering. All he had to do was stay lowkey but no. — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) October 22, 2019

I always knew Mompha and Hushpuppi money is not clean,but if you talk,Those that look up to them will come after you saying you are hating and all,Una eyes don clear now???Ole ni everybody — H.A.I.S.H.A.H🧕🍭 (@EWAWUNMIII) October 22, 2019

You scam people online , increase price of your products , sell fake drugs , sell fake products , don’t pay your workers , don’t use company money well , wicked to your staff , don’t help people, don’t take care of your family etc but come online to drag mompha 🤡

Saint Obi ! — IgboMade (@volqx) October 22, 2019

Many Nigerians was like "GOD WHEN"

when Invictus Obi was onboard More people are still asking "GOD WHY"

now that Hushpuppi is in power Many asked same questions before the

endgame by Interpol for Mompha You don't know what you don't know

Who the cap fit, let them wear it — I Z U (@Izumichaels_Iam) October 22, 2019

If you look up to Mompha and the rest as Mentors or something

You should be arrested ASAP too — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) October 22, 2019

FBI arrested Invictus Obi

Immediately, about another 70+ Nigerians were arrested for fraud. Now, Interpol has arrested Mompha.

You all knows what that means, riiiiight pic.twitter.com/BpghYID8R7 — Eren Jaegar👽👾 (@IszybeeTheFirst) October 22, 2019