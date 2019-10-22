Mompha in EFCC custody

By Taiwo Okanlawon

News of the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha surfaced online on Tuesday after controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo first shared the news on her Instagram page. Olunloyo said  Mompha was arrested in Abuja after he fled Dubai.

Olunloyo also claimed  that the arrest happened four days ago.

Some hours later, the EFCC confirmed the arrest. Twitter and other social media platforms went on fire, with comments comparing his arrest with that of Invictus boss, Obinwanne Okeke, who was arrested in the US in August.

Mompha, a social media celebrity, with about  650,000 followers on Instagram,  is often referred to as the king of Nigerian Bureau De Change. Some commenters on Tuesday  even said that  he had been competing with Canadian rapper Drake, with the way he spent money on luxuries.

Mompha  recently acquired the latest Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle viii 2020, claiming he’s the first African in the whole world and in the Middle East to buy the luxury whip.

View this post on Instagram

Rolls Royce wraith eagle viii Bespoke collection 2020 Zero kilometre 💰🙏🏿!!! 1 of 50 🦅 world wide, First African to own the latest wraith eagle viii 2020 in the whole world 🌎 and also the only RR wraith 🦅in the Middle East 💪🏿, Congrats to me we made history 🙏🏿!!! 180 million Naira 🤑🤑🤑 King of All wraiths 👏🏿 Happy New month

A post shared by SKY MAN ✈️☁️ (@mompha) on

Some Nigerians said Mompha’s arrest did not come as a surprise with the way he was spending money lavishly and showing off, with source of income questionable.

