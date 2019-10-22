Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba 11-0 (9 KOs), has withdrawn from Saturday’s fight against once beaten Jack Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) after injuring his back in training last week.

Unbeaten Cuban slugger Frank Sanchez (13-0, 11 KOs) will step in to face Mulowayi in an eight-rounder to open the Showtime boxing telecast this Saturday from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The 25 year-old hard-hitting, unbeaten Ajagba from Ughelli Delta State holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring 1 second after the opening bell.

In his 11 professional fights so far, he won nine on TKO.

As an amateur, he won a gold medal at the 2015 African Games and bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He also won gold for Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

This boxing event is headlined by super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin taking on Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round main event showdown.

Former lightweight world champion Robert Easter, Jr. will make his super lightweight debut against Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in a 10-round co-feature.

Highlighting the action packed non-televised portion of the card is a fight featuring undefeated 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis 8-0 (5 KOs), squaring off against Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s Evincii Dixon in a welterweight bout