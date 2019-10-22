The Nigerian Army in Lagos on Tuesday inaugurated a renovated building for Command Day Secondary School to improve teaching and learning.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who inaugurated the building, urged students and teachers to take care of the edifice and make judicious use of it.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Olu Irefin said that the project was part of the army’s efforts at giving quality education to the youths.

He noted that the renovated building was part of the vision of the army to get closer to the communities.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Principal, Command Secondary School, Oshodi, Mrs. Nurat Alaraba, commended the COAS for the building, saying that it would go a long way in making study convenient for the students.

“We are very happy to have this block of 42 classrooms; it will increase the number of students we have, and the teachers will also work well. We are happy with it, we appreciate the Chief,” she said.

Alaraba urged her colleagues to put in more effort to ensure that the students become good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria generally.

“Now that we have been given this building, we should appreciate by working hard and train these children. So, when we teach them under this condition, they will become good ambassadors,” she said.