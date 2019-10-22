By Akin Kuponiyi/Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned till Wednesday the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the decision to adjourn the trial following a motion by the defence counsel led by Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN urging the court to compel EFCC to furnish him additional documents on his client.

Then followed argument by Barrister Rotimi Oyedepo, prosecuting for the EFCC and Ojo

Naira Marley was arraigned before the court on 20 May and slammed with an 11 count charge.

In the charge filed before the court by the EFCC, it was alleged Marley and Raze (still at large), on 11th day of December 2018, conspired amongst themselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than them in a bid to obtain gain and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

It was also alleged that Marley and Raze on or about the 10th day of May 2019, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to one Timea Fedorne Tatar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015

Naira Marley who is on a N2 million bail with sureties in like sum, was in London on Sunday for the Wizkid show.