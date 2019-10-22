Naira Marley’s fraud case was adjourned earlier today to a new date yet to be disclosed.

The singer took to his verified Twitter page to react to the news of his adjournment, he wrote: “In Nigeria, they will arrest u first then they will find out ur crime after”.

Naira Marley was arraigned before the court on 20 May and slammed with an 11 count charge.

In the charge filed before the court by the EFCC, it was alleged Marley and Raze (still at large), on 11th day of December 2018, conspired amongst themselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than them in a bid to obtain gain and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

He has since been released on bail.