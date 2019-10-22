Former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has temporarily lost 23 landed properties linked to him.

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court Abuja, gave the order of temporary forfeiture on Tuesday in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The affected properties were listed in a schedule attached to the motion, which EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar argued on Tuesday.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo ordered the EFCC to publish the order in The Nation newspapers to enable interested parties show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.