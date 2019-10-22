Former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has temporarily lost 23 landed properties linked to him.

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court Abuja, gave the order of temporary forfeiture on Tuesday in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The affected properties were listed in a schedule attached to the motion, which EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar argued on Tuesday.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo ordered the EFCC to publish the order in The Nation newspapers to enable interested parties show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Here are the listed properties:

The judge also set Friday for the beginning of Maina’s trial.