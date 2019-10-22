The Carter Center has announced the hospitalisation of its founder and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The nonagenarian was admitted to hospital after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia. It was the second fall this month.

A statement from The Carter Center said the former president suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home.

When he fell at home earlier in October, Carter needed 14 stitches. He was also treated for bruises around his left eye.

The 95 year-old surprisingly showed up to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity the next day in Nashville, Tennessee. He used a cane when he rallied volunteers that morning, the AP reported.