Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he is not thinking about retirement from football at the age of 34.

Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus in 2018 following nine remarkable years at Real Madrid, is currently in the second year of a four-year deal in Turin.

Last season saw Ronaldo make 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring 28 goals in the process, which indicates that his body is showing no signs of letting up.

Speaking ahead of the club’s meeting with Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday, Ronaldo told Sky Sports News: “Age is just a number. It does not mean that at 34, 35, 36, you are at the end of your career. I can show that with my performances, how I play, the way I play, the way I still feel good, sharp, thinking about the game, more mature. This makes the difference.

“We want to win Serie A, we want to win the Cup, the Champions League. Juventus should think big… We are going to try to win all the trophies, we know it will be difficult, especially the league and the Champions League, but I think it is possible. Everything is possible.

“In terms of individual [honours], I have nothing to say as this is individual. It is not the most important thing. The most important is the collective awards. If you win the collective awards, you have more chances to win the individual awards… The Ballon d’Or is for me in second place.”

Ronaldo recently made history by scoring his 700th senior goal during a Euro 2020 qualifier with Ukraine earlier this month.

The forward has made 815 senior club appearances, along with 162 caps for Portugal’s senior side, and has not played fewer than 40 games per season since 2010.