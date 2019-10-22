By Taiwo Okanlawon

A 50-year-old man, Frankly Temitayo, has pleaded with Agege Customary Court to dissolve his sixteen-year-old marriage to Titilayo Temitayo because there is no more love in the marriage and they have been separated for a long time.

He also accused the wife of beating him constantly when they were together.

Temitayo, a civil servant, who resides at No 14, Ajakaiye Street Mangoro, Agege told the court that he once had a dream that he killed his wife and he does not want the dream to come to pass.

In the petition written to the court, Temitayo and his wife had three children, all females and the firstborn who is fifteen-year-old is with his wife, the other two are with him.

The petitioner is seeking total separation and custody of his children.

The court at the beginning of the case had ordered the petitioner to be paying his wife five thousand naira only for the upkeep of their daughter pending the outcome of their matter, but the payment has not been constant for months.

At the continuation of hearing today, the petitioner brought three thousand naira and promised to pay for previous months before the end of the month.

According to him, “I have not been feeling okay for about 3 months now, I’m trying my best to take care of my children, if she had not taken my daughter with her, I will take care of my children together. All these are my wife’s fault, for my wife to be beating me and she once poured urine on me, because of what?

“She told my daughter not to call me or greet me even if she sees me on the road.”

“My lord, there is no more love between us. I just want the court to divorce the marriage so that we can go our separate ways and I will take care of my children within my capacity,’’ he told the court.

“I will drop the three thousand naira I brought with me and I promised to pay for previous months I am owing before the end of this month”, he added.

The respondent, a trader, who lives at No. 14, Asiata Street, Iloro Agege with their firstborn, was not present at the court for the continuation of hearing.

The court’s President, Mrs. Partriciah Adeyanju, mandated the petitioner to pay his outstanding fees. She further adjourned the case till the 19th of November for judgment.