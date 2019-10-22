The EFCC has announced the arrest of a popular Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly, a.k.a Mompha for an alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.

According to the EFCC operatives, “actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion

Ismaila who allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator is always seen with his little son flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies on his social medial platforms.

Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved.

At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Mompha’s arrest triggered a huge buzz on social media on Tuesday. He became the No. 1 trending topic.

Africa Facts Zone tweeted:”BDC Operator, Mompha is the first African to buy the $450,000 Rolls Royce Wraight Eagle Viii. He owns a $330,000 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith, a $300,000 Ferrari 488 Spider, a $417,826 2019 Lamborghini Aventador, $265,500 Mclaren 650s & more. He’s been arrested for a Scam in Nigeria.”

Alhaji Royzingin @royzingin also said: I’ve always said that there’s no way Mompha’s money isn’t dirty. Person wey dey flex on hushpuppi. Change cars like cloth. Always flaunting millions in cash. People wey dey use their mama do ritual sef no do reach like this.

Another Nigerian wrote:

Lmao if you're a Yahoo boy, just know your file is on the table of FBI. They're just gathering information on how they will pick you up.

They are currently going after big fishes.

From Invictus to Mompha to S.P to y'all

No single person would be exempted.

They have your records. — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) October 22, 2019

On his Instagram account, Mompha who decribes himself as citizen of the sky and Emirates Platinum customer often flaunts his ostentatious lifestyle, with luxury cars, watches, air travels and so on.

The account momphadescribes him as CEO of Mompha Bureau de Change. The EFCC and other global agencies involved in the arrest are claiming his wealth is questionable.

